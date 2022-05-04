REPORT: The NFL Was Upset With The Detroit Lions For Quickly Drafting Aidan Hutchinson

The NFL was reportedly upset with the Detroit Lions for a very dumb reason.

The Lions sent shockwaves through the NFL last Thursday when they selected former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson second overall, and the pick came in right after the Jaguars took Travon Walker off the board. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the Lions not pretending like they were iffy on the pick apparently upset league officials.

“After the Jaguars picked Travon Walker number one, the Lions told the league the pick was in, and it was Hutchinson—within a minute of the Walker pick. ‘We turned the card in so fast the league got mad at us,’ said one Lion official,” Peter King wrote in Football Morning in America when discussing the situation.

There are a lot of reasons to get upset with the Lions. Mostly, people should be upset with the Lions for being a garbage franchise for decades.

I’m a massive Lions fan, and I’ll be the first to admit that we’re not any good. It’s the truth, and I don’t get paid to lie to all of you.

Having said that, getting upset because the Lions immediately drafted Hutchinson after the Jags took Walker is beyond stupid. This is the NFL. It’s not a movie.

Detroit isn’t obligated to pretend like the franchise is unsure of the pick just so ESPN and the NFL can draft things out on TV.

If you want to see drama, turn on reality TV. This is the NFL. We’re here to win football games and build championship teams. If you don’t understand that, go play soccer.

I’m never hesitate to knock the Lions for doing something stupid, but it’s beyond ridiculous to be upset about something like the speed of a draft pick.