Disney Releases An Electric New Trailer For ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” looks like it’s going to be an outstanding series.

The highly–anticipated “Star Wars” limited series will focus on Obi-Wan’s actions between the third and forth films, and Ewan McGregor is returning as the legendary character. (RELATED: Disney Releases Fire Trailer For The Upcoming ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series)

Judging from the latest trailer, fans are in for a wild time. Give it a watch below.

I can’t tell you all how excited I am for this series. As I’ve said many times before, McGregor was one of the very few bright spots in the prequels.

The original saga was incredible, but the prequels left a ton to be desired.

Now, McGregor is returning as Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen is also returning as Darth Vader. It’s been decades since “Phantom Menace” hit theaters, and we’re going back to the origin story May 27 for a limited series.

If that doesn’t get you excited, you’re probably not a real “Star Wars” fan.

Make sure to check it out on Disney+ at the end of the month. I can guarantee you that I’ll be watching!