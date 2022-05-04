Psaki Pressed On Biden Calling An Unborn Baby A ‘Child,’ While Advocating For The Right To Abort It

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy pressed White House press secretary Jen Psaki about President Joe Biden calling an unborn baby a “child” at Wednesday’s briefing.

The president said Wednesday that the right to abortion comes from being a “child of God,” expressing the idea that a woman’s right to terminate her pregnancy is a natural born right that ought to be protected, rather than granted, by the government.

“Why is the president talking about the judgment to choose to abort a child?” Doocy asked.

“The president’s view on a woman’s right to make choices about her own healthcare is well known, well documented, well stated,” Psaki said.

“He said abort a child,” Doocy reiterated.

The press secretary said she is simply stating the president’s position on abortion.

Doocy then asked how the administration can claim it is not a politicized issue when he vowed to elect pro-choice officials into office. (RELATED: Doocy Presses Psaki On Whether Biden’s ‘Ministry Of Truth’ Will Censor News Related To Hunter Biden’s Laptop)

“Did I say this is not a political issue?” Psaki said.

“Yes, you actually said ‘some call it a political issue, it is not,'” he replied.

“Because the vast majority of the public believes that this should not be overturned, meaning I meant to say it’s not a partisan issue and I don’t think it is,” the press secretary continued. “There are many Republican and Independent women, [and] men across the country who do not believe the Supreme Court should overturn a woman’s right to make choices about her own healthcare.”

She then cited recent polls finding only 30% of Americans believe the Court should overturn the decision. A Politico/Morning Consult poll released on Tuesday found that 50% of voters favor upholding Roe v. Wade, while 28% support it being overturned. The poll surveyed 1,955 adults with a 2% margin of error.

At the briefing, a reporter asked the press secretary if the administration condemns the leak of the Supreme Court majority opinion draft. She noted the White House is not concerned with that aspect, instead shifting its focus toward the impact of a potential overturn of Roe will have on women, particularly in minority and low-income communities.

Chief Justice John Roberts announced the Marshal of the Court will investigate the leaking of the Court’s reported decision, calling it a “betrayal” and an attempt to “undermine the integrity” of the Court. Supreme Court experts suspect a liberal clerk released the draft to Politico to influence the Court’s final decision.