Florida Arts Teacher Fired For Allegedly Discussing Sexuality With Students

A middle school teacher in Cape Coral, Florida, was allegedly fired for discussing sexuality with her class.

Casey Scott was working at Trafalgar Middle School as a first-year art instructor when she allegedly had a discussion with her students about sexuality, NBC 2 reported.

Her students reportedly inquired about Scott’s sexuality. She told them that she was pansexual. The students then created art expressing their own sexuality. Scott hung the pictures on her classroom door but was later told to take them down, the New York Post reported.

Scott said she later received a call from the administration and was told she was being released from her contract, NBC reported.

Scott was not in a teachers union and was working in a probationary period, according to the New York Post. Kevin Daly of the Teachers Union of Lee County told NBC that, during a probationary period, teachers can be terminated without cause.

The Lee County School District said that she was terminated for not following the state-mandated curriculum, according to the outlet.

“A lot of the kids came up to me like, ‘Oh, I’m non-binary.’ And a couple of kids said, ‘Oh well, I’m bi.’ One kid said they’re gay,” Scott told NBC. (RELATED: California Parents Allege Teacher, Admin Conspired To Teach Eight-Year-Olds About Gender, Sex)

Scott’s firing came days before Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education Bill, which prohibits discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation Florida’s K-3 grade classrooms, according to the New York Post.