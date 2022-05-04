HART: DHS, The New Big Brother — Mission Creep By Way Too Many Federal Agencies

The Department of Homeland Security is no longer just for groping citizens anymore!

Unencumbered by actually patrolling our porous southern border, this government agency has been tapped to control what we can and cannot hear and what we can and cannot say. Talk about creepy mission creep!

Goebbels (Hitler’s Propaganda Minister) and Orwell (1984, Animal Farm) would be proud of this bold move by Democrats to decide for the rest of us what are facts and what are not.

Having lost the battle for their almost complete control of the news narrative that you can hear when Elon Musk takes over Twitter, the Deep Blue State had to strike back. Biden has done Orwell proud by forming the Disinformation Governance Board. In Orwell’s 1984, he called it the “Ministry of Truth.” I bet our liberal teachers of the 70s and 80s wish now that they had not made us read that book.

Not only must we live under the rule of government “scientists,” now we have our information controlled by the government. The hyper-political CDC, which was told to push the story about the COVID virus originating with bats instead of the truth (that it came from the Wuhan government-funded bio-lab), will now have an ally in misinformation. Since Joe Rogan has left the plantation and decided to think for himself, their next narrative on COVID’s roots will be that it was caused by Rogan by making a contestant eat a bat when he hosted the show Fear Factor.

Given its record, if the CDC were honest, it would say the best thing you could do for your health and sanity is not to listen to the CDC.

Biden was told to appoint this 33-year-old weirdo, Nina Jankowicz, to head up the board. She is in charge of Jerk-owiczing our chain. And you know she is a non-partisan, shrewd detector of truth since she praised Christopher Steele, the author of the fake Russian dossier on Trump, and decried the Hunter Biden laptop story as Russian disinformation. In short, we have a real winner here. Like Biden, she has been wrong on just about everything.

A piece by the National Review concluded Jankowicz had a “spotty record of identifying disinformation, as well as her considerable role in promoting it.”

To show you how delusional our government is, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was asked on CNN’s State of The Union if Jankowicz was “somebody who is neutral.” Secretary Mayorkas responded, “Eminently qualified, a renowned expert in the field of disinformation.” Dodging the question usually works on CNN. In an unusual feat of journalism, Dana Bash pressed him and asked if Jankowicz was neutral. He responded, “Absolutely so.”

I guess the thinking is that the 240,000 employees of DHS, the ill-conceived, additional agency formed under George “Dubya” Bush, need something to do. Our government, in its brilliance, started two wars after 9/11 and way too many federal agencies.

The wars of choice in Iraq and Afghanistan made no sense. Only the war between Ole Miss and Mississippi State makes less sense.

First, Americans do not let government tell us what is true and what is not true. Countries like Russia and North Korea do that, not us. Second, when partisan government hacks get to censor opposition and promote their own views, they will make a mess of it.

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s litigious ex who just got an endorsement deal with Chanel Number 2 (after turning down UPS’ offer: “What can brown do for you?”) should be on this “truth” board. Amber would leave less of a mess behind than Nina Janowicz will.

The ability of our government to wordsmith and not find fault in the obvious knows no end. Remember, this government that is preparing to define for us what is true cannot distinguish a woman from a man and feels that is the job of the kids’ first grade teacher. If Jeffrey Dahmer were a Democrat, our Ministry of Truth would tell us that he was not a mass murderer, just a guy with an eating disorder.

Bill Clinton visited the White House recently to help out since his public trust numbers are much higher than those of Biden, Harris or Hillary Clinton. Bill Clinton is certainly a liar, but he does it so well that, by God, he is the people’s liar.

Ron Hart is a syndicated op-ed humorist, award-winning author, and TV/radio commentator; you can reach him at Ron@RonaldHart.com or Twitter @RonaldHart.