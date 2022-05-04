Ian Rapoport Explains Viral Comments About Matt Corral’s Issues Off The Field

Ian Rapoport has explained comments he made about Matt Corral during the NFL draft.

The Panthers drafted Corral in the third round of the draft, and many view it as potentially the biggest steal of the draft. However, following the selection, Rapoport took some heat because he said off the field issues, including alcohol, caused Corral to slide down the draft board. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During a Wednesday interview with Pat McAfee, Rapoport acknowledged that the comments he made probably could have used some more empathy, but that the information was relevant to the QB sliding.

You can listen to his full comments below.

“I discussed all of the stuff that Matt Corral had discussed publicly.. I don’t know if I was empathetic enough & he could be the Panthers starting QB for 10 years” ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ssSr6AgfJg — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 4, 2022

Honestly, I don’t understand all the heat Rapoport took for his comments. Yes, could he have used some empathy in his delivery? Without a doubt, but his comments were relevant because Corral’s slide was a major news story.

People wanted to know why the former Ole Miss superstar had slid so far down the board. Rapoport is a reporter. It’s his job to deliver the info.

From our NFL Draft coverage: The #Panthers traded back into the third round and took #OleMiss QB Matt Corral. They viewed his film as the best of all the QBs. But there was a lot more to sort through. pic.twitter.com/GfJdA3z3Zg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2022

The good news for Corral is that he controls his fate from here. The Panthers will almost certainly give him every opportunity possible to take over the team.

Will he seize the moment and live up to his potential?

That’s up to him, but I damn sure expect him to be a solid NFL quarterback.