Biden Says ‘Don’t Jump’ While Taking Picture With Wheelchair Bound Athletes

President Joe Biden was heard saying “don’t jump” while taking photos Wednesday with wheelchair bound athletes, though it remains unclear who his comment was directed toward.

Biden stood with a group of Olympic and Paralympic athletes while celebrating the athletes, who participated for Team USA during either the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games or the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

“Here we go,” Biden said as he put his arm around an athlete for a group picture. (RELATED: Ex-US Olympic Skier Says Beijing Games Will Be Remembered By Ploy ‘To Bolster Two Different Authoritarian Governments’)

“Don’t jump!” Biden said, followed by laughter from the audience. “She’s our photographer, look at her.”

Biden tells to Paralympic basketball players not to jump while taking pictures 🙄 pic.twitter.com/a3zzmSnQcp — Edward (@edwardrussl) May 4, 2022

First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also joined Biden.

During the event Biden congratulated the athletes for helping to “unite the nation,” according to The Hill.

“You’ve been through so damn, darn much,” Biden said. “You helped us unite the nation.”

“In you, I see who we are as a nation,” the president reportedly continued. “We believe in America, anything is possible, and you are the explanation of what we mean.”

Athletes typically visit the White House after the Paralympics end, but the event was postponed due to the pandemic, according to NBC Sports.