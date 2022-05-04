‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ Star Cause Of Death Confirmed By Family

“Toddler’s & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey died by suicide Monday at the age of 16, according to TMZ.

Posey’s family issued a statement Tuesday to TMZ saying, “Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life.” The family went on to list Posey’s accomplishments and dreams of the future, the outlet reported.

“She won countless crowns and trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life… Her highly acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already led to professional touring job offers, and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall,” the statement continued. Posey was also pursing her commercial pilot’s license, TMZ reported.

Posey died in Washington state, TMZ noted, where her death is being investigated by Whatcom Sheriff’s Office, People reported. Multiple agencies are involved in the investigation, including Washington State Parks Department, the outlet continued. (RELATED: Famous Child Star Freed From 9-Year Conservatorship, Reports From 2013 Suggest She Probably Needed One At The Time)

“Yesterday on May 2 at about 1:26 p.m., Washington State Patrol was called to assist Whatcom Sheriff’s department to assist in a death investigation involving a minor at Birch Bay State Park,” Washington State Patrol Public Information Officer Trooper Jacob Kennett told People.

The pageant star first found fame on TLC’s “Toddlers & Tiaras” series, a hit show that ran from 2009 to 2013, PageSix noted. Posey caught viral fame with a GIF of her “evil grin” popular among social media users, the outlet continued.