Keyshawn Johnson Suggests Texas Might Hire Urban Meyer

Will Urban Meyer be the next coach of the Texas Longhorns?

Meyer was fired in humiliating fashion by the Jacksonville Jaguars this past NFL season, and I think everyone thinks his career on the sidelines is over. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

‘Truthfulness’: Jaguars Owner Nukes Urban Meyer With Blunt Comments https://t.co/kPjZaq4nyt — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 3, 2022

Well, Keyshawn Johnson thinks Texas could eventually pull the trigger on hiring him. During a conversation with Paul Finebaum, he broke down why Meyer might be an option for the Longhorns. You can listen to his full comments below.

Folks, there is no shot this is ever going to happen. I am a very open-minded person, but I’m not this open-minded. At some point, you have to draw a line in the sand, and Urban Meyer joining Texas is just a bridge too far.

Now, do I think there are a lot of college programs that would happily have him? Without a doubt. If you’re not regularly competing for national titles, you’d be dumb to not take him.

Jacksonville Jaguars Fire Urban Meyer https://t.co/AcGHoX14I6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 16, 2021

The problem is that Texas is a very proud program capable of getting just about anyone, and Meyer is very toxic right now. The Longhorns don’t want to be embarrassed, and that’s exactly what hiring Meyer would do to the program.

Plus, Steve Sarkisian is very early in his career in Austin. He is a very solid coach and will likely do just fine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Football (@texasfootball)

So, if you expect to see Urban Meyer wearing orange and white, you’re delusional.