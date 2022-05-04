Man Receives 5 Life Sentences Plus 150 Years For Sexually Abusing 6 Children

An Oklahoma man has received five life sentences and 150 years in prison for the sexual abuse of six children.

The man, identified as Johnny Duwayne Wiley, was on trial for seven days for counts of the sexual abuse of six children, who testified in court, between 2016 and 2019, Fox 23 reported. (RELATED: Man Arrested For Allegedly Luring More Than 80 Children Into Making Illegal Videos)

The lead investigator on the case said that Wiley sexually abused the children repeatedly over several years. The children were reportedly subjected to rape, sexual abuse and were exposed to pornography, according to Fox 23.

One of the children, who testified in court, said that Wiley attacked her repeatedly before he started sexually abusing the other children in 2019, according to the outlet.

“I am so thankful the members of the jury told these children clearly — we believe you, and we’ll protect you and others. So today, the community can rest assured justice was served,” District Attorney Matt Ballard said, according to the outlet.

Assistant District Attorneys Kali Strain and Zach Cabell, who worked on the case, said that it was difficult for the jury to make a decision due to the lack of forensic evidence, but added that the jury understood it was normal for victims to delay disclosing abuse. “It’s rare for a child to be able to report the crime within the timeframe when physical evidence could be collected,” they said, according to the outlet.