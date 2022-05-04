Child Allegedly Brought Mom’s Weed Edibles To School, Classmates Hospitalized

A six-year-old in Michigan allegedly brought their mom’s marijuana edibles to school and shared them with classmates, resulting in several children being hospitalized, KOMO News reported Tuesday.

The incident, which occurred April 29, prompted a school evacuation, with students being sent home as a safety precaution, KOMO News reported. The school district ruled out exposure to carbon monoxide and other gases as being the cause of the children’s illness, according to the outlet.

The incident took place at Edgerton Elementary School in Clio, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, the New York Post reported. The child’s mother purchased concentrated Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) oil, which she added to gummies she made using gelatin, the sheriff reportedly indicated. The mother put the gummies in a Life Savers wrapper and placed the edibles in her refrigerator, KOMO News reported. (RELATED: Bride, Caterer Charged For Allegedly Lacing Wedding Food With Marijuana)

The child then allegedly got ahold of the gummies, brought them to school and shared them with classmates, resulting in five children becoming sick and later being taken to the hospital, according to KOMO News. Each edible contained up to 30 milligrams of THC oil, the New York Post reported.

In a video posted to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Swanson said the children became “unconscious, short of breath and lethargic” after consuming the edibles. Swanson also said the sheriff’s office responded to the alleged incident at the school.

The child’s mother, who was not identified, has been charged with second-degree child abuse in connection to the incident, KOMO News reported.

If convicted of the charge, which constitutes a felony, she could face up to 10 years in prison, according to the New York Post. Child Protective Services (CPS) will be referred to the woman’s home in light of the case, the outlet also reported.

The mother was set to be arraigned Wednesday, according to KOMO News.