MMA Fighter Cole Farsaci Suffers Horrible Arm Injury In Disgusting Viral Video

MMA fighter Cole Farsaci suffered a brutal injury during a recent fight.

During a bout against Jahliel Palmer at Cage Wars 52, Farsaci’s arm appeared to snap in an absolutely horrifying way, according to Outkick. Give it a watch below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

WARNING GRAPHIC Jahliel Palmer defeats Cole Farsaci via technical submission pic.twitter.com/sePXk3Cfcl — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) April 30, 2022

That’s one of the grossest MMA injuries that we’ve ever seen. Hell, that’s one of the grossest injuries we’ve ever seen in the history of sports.

My stomach legit feels unwell right now after seeing that video. Damn, that was insanely painful!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cage Wars (@cagewarsmma)

Injuries happen in sports. It’s the nature of the beast. However, you never expect to see a guy get his arm snapped like that. That’s not supposed to happen!

You’re not supposed to see a guy get his arm blasted in the wrong direction. Seriously, look at the expression on Farsaci’s face! It says everything you need to know.

‘Favorite Position’: Ex-Wife Of Star Athlete Claims Too Much Sex Caused His Injuries https://t.co/K5G37WS3sV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 10, 2022

Get well soon, Farsaci. Get well soon!