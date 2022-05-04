NBA All Star To Have Back Surgery During Offseason

The Brooklyn Nets have announced that NBA all-star Ben Simmons will undergo back surgery on Thursday.

Simmons will have a microdiscectomy procedure which will elevate pain that stems from a herniated disc, Nets announced on Twitter.

Ben Simmons medical update. pic.twitter.com/KXENQjZIg1 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 4, 2022



Simmons missed the entire 2021-2022 NBA season after dealing with struggles related to mental health, and to the injury to his back. In February, Ben Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for James Harden. He has yet to debut with the team since the mid-season trade despite rumors of him returning to the floor during the Nets postseason matchup against the Boston Celtics, in which they were ultimately swept four games to zero.

The surgery will have Simmons in recovery for three – four months, according to NBA insider at ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski.

Brooklyn Nets’ Ben Simmons is expected to need 3-to-4 months to make a full recovery on back surgery, sources tell ESPN. The expectation is that he’ll be ready to return well ahead of training camp. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 4, 2022

The past year has been a rollercoaster for Simmons as he eyes a return to the court at the beginning of the next NBA season. In his four years playing in the league, Simmons averages almost 16 points per game, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists. He is a good player when he’s healthy. (RELATED: MLB Pitcher Gets Ejected In A Bizarre Altercation With Umpire)

If Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant could just all stay healthy in the upcoming seasons together they could be one of the better teams in the NBA, but it is certainly a ginormous if.