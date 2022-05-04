22-Year-Old ‘Pro-Life Spiderman’ Scales 61-Story Skyscraper With No Equipment

A man who calls himself the “Pro-Life Spiderman” was arrested climbing to the top of the tallest skyscraper in California Tuesday in an effort to raise $1 million for pro-life charities, ABC 7 reported.

Maison Des Champs, a 22-year-old college student, said he climbed to the top of Salesforce Tower in San Francisco to send a message about abortion, raise money for charities and “save lives,” ABC 7 reported.

“These doctors are literally killing these babies on the table and leaving them out to die,” Des Champs told ABC 7. “We’re not trying to yell at women who want to have an abortion, we don’t want to blame them… we just want to let them know there are other options.”

Des Champs is “a rock climber that has recently started climbing Skyscrapers to end abortion” and get Washington, D.C. obstetrician-gynecologist and abortionist Dr. Cesare Santangelo put in jail, according to his website.

Des Champs has been planning the climb for a month, using Google Maps as a tool to assess the 1,070-foot building, he told ABC 7. During his climb, he stopped at multiple points to post videos on social media. (RELATED: Florida Textbook Publishers Surrender To DeSantis, Scrub Woke Content)

“I wanted to post some videos so they would get out while I was in jail,” Des Champs told ABC 7.

San Francisco police arrested Des Champs for trespassing and resisting a police investigation because he didn’t follow police orders to stop climbing, ABC 7 reported. He was released Tuesday afternoon.

Des Champs told ABC 7 he had no regrets.

“It was fun,” he said. “I’d do it again.”

