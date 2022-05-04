‘Back Up!’: Protesters Surround Police Officer, As Two Cops Get Injured

Abortion activists and protesters surrounded and injured Los Angeles Police Department officers Tuesday night.

The protesters started marching for reproductive rights in downtown LA, leading to a citywide tactical alert and series of skirmish lines to disperse people, CBS News reported. As police attempted to break up the protests, people started throwing rocks and bottles at officers, according to Fox News. Two officers suffered minor injuries, and one may have been hit with his own baton, CBS noted.

“I just know that he was attacked by part of the crowd of instigators,” LAPD Capt. Steven Ruiz said, CBS continued. “And in doing so, he was possibly struck … I can’t confirm that it was his baton, but he was struck in the head. But he’s doing OK.”

Videos posted online shows LAPD officers yelling “back up” as protesters surround them. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Discover Fetuses At Home Of Anti-Abortion Activist)

No one was arrested at the protest, despite crowds reportedly surrounding and smashing the window of a Homeland Security vehicle, CBS continued. LAPD called off the tactical alert as the crowds broke up, but maintained a heavy presence throughout the downtown neighborhood throughout the evening.

The protests started after a draft of a Supreme Court opinion leaked Monday, suggesting the Court would make abortion a state’s issue and not a federal issue by overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom released a statement following the leak, calling the possible decision an “appalling attack on the rights of women,” Fox noted, despite abortions being legal in California, as they would remain should Roe v. Wade be overturned.