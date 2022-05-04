Ray J Alleges Kris Jenner Orchestrated The Release Of Kim Kardashian’s Sex Tape

Actor and singer Ray J alleged Wednesday that Kris Jenner orchestrated the release of his infamous 2002 sex tape with Kim Kardashian.

“I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing,” Ray-J said in an interview with Daily Mail published Wednesday. Ray J alleged that Kardashian was on board with the release of the sex tape and that the idea was inspired by the success seen by the release of Paris Hilton’s sex tape, the outlet reported.

He also claimed that Kris Jenner negotiated the deal with Vivid Entertainment directly. “I never had a single one at my house – she had them at her house. She’s always had all the tapes in a Nike shoebox under her bed,” he said, referencing Jenner.

Ray J is speaking his truth about his ex, Kim Kardashian — and that would be … the infamous sex tape “leak” that put her on the map wasn’t an accident at all, but a planned event and the Kardashians were in on it. https://t.co/QnO4fT4av3 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 4, 2022

A recent episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu depicted a tearful Kardashian revealing that Kanye West had just retrieved alleged sex tapes from Ray J, but he claims to have never had the tapes at all, according to the Daily Mail.

“She kept them all – she had to go find that tape [Sex Tape Cabo #1] and then present it. I never had a tape in my possession in our whole relationship,” he said, calling out the family for their alleged lies.

Ray J accused the Kardashians of defaming him and disgracing his image, tainting his ability to gain employment in the entertainment industry.

“I couldn’t be a part of any reputable major network television show and do Dancing with the Stars, and do America’s Got Talent or anything like that because of my image,” he said, according to the outlet. “Because of what they made me, I’m not allowed to be in those places.”

JUST IN: Ray J exposes Kim Kardashian, claims his and Kim’s sex tape was a partnership with Kris Jenner “From the beginning of us putting this sex tape out, this has been the biggest lie in the industry in the history of entertainment”https://t.co/5gjkOPlkcQ — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 4, 2022

Ray J also described how deeply he was affected by the way he was portrayed by the Kardashians and Jenner.

“I felt suicidal because when you know something’s real and it’s true and you’re watching a whole family create an empire from a lie they’ve created, it’s heartbreaking and disrespectful to all the entertainers who have been honest and true to their craft,” he said in the interview.

The actor and singer provided the outlet with a series of text messages he allegedly exchanged with Kardashian in an effort to support his claims.

He went on to reveal he is “outraged” over recent allegations made by Kardashian that he had engaged in a sex act with her by using a dildo, and is coming forward to call her out on her lies, and clear his name, according to the Daily Mail.