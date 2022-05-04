RGIII Says Multiple NFL Teams Have Reached Out To Him About A Potential Return

Multiple NFL teams are reportedly taking a look at Robert Griffin III.

The former second overall pick in the NFL draft hasn’t played since the 2020 season when he was with the Ravens, and he currently works for ESPN in an analyst capacity. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it sounds like he might give the NFL another shot.

Griffin said the following on the Rich Eisen show, according to Audacy.com:

I’ve been reached out to from a plethora of teams. Going back home to Texas with the Dallas Cowboys, I know a lot of Washington fans don’t want to hear that, but that would be a great situation for me. The Atlanta Falcons being there with (Marcus) Mariota and (Desmond) Ridder would be a great situation for me. Going to Chicago with Justin Fields to try to help as much as I possibly can in that quarterback room would also be a great situation. I’m happy with what I’m doing (at ESPN), but if an opportunity did arise, I do know that they understand that I still have that desire to play and I would go do it.

Honestly, I have no idea why the hell RGIII would even want to play in the NFL at this point. He made his money, he’s already dealt with health issues and he now has a great gig on ESPN.

If you have a great gig on ESPN, why would you want to give that up to risk getting hit on an NFL field again.

Granted, RGIII would be a backup if he ever returns to the NFL, but that doesn’t mean injuries can’t happen. With the game of football, there’s always the risk you could get hurt.

You’re just kidding yourself if you think otherwise. So, why would RGIII want to risk another injury when he can just keep cashing checks from ESPN.

If I were in his shoes, I’d be happy to have moved onto the next phase of life.

We’ll see if he signs with a new team, but I definitely would think long and hard before doing it if I were in his shoes.