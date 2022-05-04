Sen. Rubio Goes After ‘Woke Corporations’ Paying For Employee Abortion Expenses

Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio introduced a bill Wednesday prohibiting employers from deducting employee expenses related to abortions and “gender affirming care” for young children.

The No Tax Breaks for Radical Corporate Activism Act would continue to allow employers to deduct “ordinary and necessary” expenses, such as employee health care plans, according to a statement on Rubio’s website. However, the bill explicitly prohibits employers from deducting and subsidizing travel costs for employees to obtain an abortion or for an employee’s child to undergo gender transition and affirmation “treatments,” the statement continued.

While only a final opinion can tell us what the court has decided on abortion we have already learned that the only #scotus rulings democrats consider the legitimate “law of the land” are those that help them politically or supports their agenda — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 4, 2022

“Public policy should be used to strengthen families, not woke executives. We must work to strip the latter of undeserved benefits while empowering the former,” Rubio wrote in a Newsweek op-ed, noting that these companies are receiving tax breaks to “help their employees kill their unborn children.”

“Our tax code should encourage family formation and promote a culture of life,” he continued. “Instead, it too often encourages subsidies for the murder of unborn babies and the performance of horrific ‘medical’ treatments on kids.” (RELATED: REPORT: Police Discover Fetuses At Home Of Anti-Abortion Activist)

Abortion Protesters Get Aggressive Outside Of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Hearings https://t.co/BSSw9LWyin — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 21, 2022

The Act was designed in response to major “woke” companies such as Amazon, Bumble, Citigroup, Disney, Lyft, Salesforce, Uber and Yelp deciding to cover these expenses for their employees, the Washington Examiner reported. Many of the companies that offer such deductions did so in response o red-state laws limiting abortion, the outlet noted.