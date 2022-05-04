‘It’s Not A Salami Sandwich!’: Mark Levin Yells At Liberals During Rant About Abortion

Conservative talk show host Mark Levin yelled at liberals Tuesday on “Hannity” over their reaction to the leaked Supreme Court draft majority opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Levin cited the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who stated in a law review article that Roe v. Wade “halted a political process that was moving in a reform direction.”

“Here’s what’s going on,” Levin began. “There is no federal Constitutional right to abortion, period. They amended the Constitution without amending the Constitution, period. And so now what are they trying to do? Now they’re trying to tell us that science isn’t science. The same people want to mandate masks and vaccines. Is that a baby in the womb? Is that a viable baby in the womb at the very last minute? Yes! It’s not a salami sandwich, it’s a viable baby in the womb.”

Levin then raged against liberal states allowing women to abort babies “even though it’s viable,” arguing the Democratic Party ignores the basic, biological definitions of women and babies.

WATCH:

“It’s not a choice, it’s a human being!” he continued. “So to the Democrat Party, women aren’t women, babies aren’t babies, this is insanity!” (RELATED: Liberal Cheer On SCOTUS Leaker Who Shattered Court Norms As A ‘Hero’)

The talk show host then transitioned to criticize the Department of Homeland Security’s newly-announced Disinformation Governance Board that intends to tackle misinformation and disinformation, particularly disinformation coming out of Russia and misleading rhetoric about the U.S.-Mexico border.

“We have a First Amendment, they oughta abide by that,” he said. “That’s actually in the Constitution. We need Ministry of Truth against the government, it used to be called a free press. We don’t have a free press. They’re utterly and completely corrupt! They’re in the back pocket of the Democrat Party and the American Marxist movement. If we had a free press, that would be the Ministry of Truth. But they’re all corrupt for the most part.”

Liberal figures and media pundits melted down Monday and Tuesday in response to the leaked draft of a Supreme Court majority opinion intending to overturn Roe v. Wade. MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed the Court is a “weapon” of the Republican Party and conservatives, while both CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin and “The View” co-host Joy Behar claimed overturning Roe v. Wade could jeopardize the ruling on gay marriage.