‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Discusses Season Four Cliffhanger

“Yellowstone” star Ryan Bingham has opened up about the epic season four ending.

The end of the fourth season of the hit show with Kevin Costner showed Kayce seeing the end of something during a vision quest while out in the wild. What he saw is the biggest question going into season five, and the man responsible for playing Walker has his own theory! (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

Bingham said the following when discussing the meaning of the season four ending during a recent event, according to US Weekly:

Probably as, like, the culture of the American West. It’s kind of a dying breed…It’s definitely where I come from. I grew up like that, going to junior rodeos as a kid like you would go to Little League baseball. It wasn’t just a sport. It’s a way of life….Hopefully, this show kind of brings some of that back — and educates some people on where your hamburgers are coming from. Even if things all have to change and we make adjustments and things like that, hopefully we can hold on to some of the history.

This is certainly an interesting theory from Bingham. Like I said, what Kayce saw in his vision is the biggest question fans have. Did he see the end of Monica and him?

Did he see the end of the Duttons? Fans have no idea, and we all want to know! What did Kayce see? We need new episodes like I need air in my lungs!

More than anything, I just want season five to start. We know it’s being split into two parts, but we have no real concrete timeline on when new episodes will arrive.

Trust me, fans are ready and waiting to return to the ranch with the Duttons!

