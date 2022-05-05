Editorial

Antonio Brown Slams Colin Kaepernick, Says The QB Has ‘Been Treated Good’

Colin Kaepernick, Antonio Brown (Credit: Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters and REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage)

Colin Kaepernick, Antonio Brown (Credit: Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters and REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Antonio Brown doesn’t seem to think Colin Kaepernick is a victim.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season, and it’s also likely that Antonio Brown will never play again. However, the former star receiver doesn’t think Kaep has been treated awfully. In fact, he thinks he’s been treated just fine, despite not playing football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“He’s been treated good. He’s got Netflix documentary. Don’t get it twisted…Yeah, they didn’t let him play football. They gave him commercials. They gave him money,” Brown said during an interview with @ThisIs50.

He further added, “Where’s he at right now? Do you see him? I’m on the streets outside every day.” You can listen to his comments below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thisis50.com (@thisis50)

It’s worth noting that AB did call Kaepernick a good guy, but in terms of his football career, he clearly doesn’t think the former 49ers QB is a huge victim, which is the narrative the media loves.

Everyone likes to pretend like Kaepernick was unfairly blackballed and that he’s still an elite QB. That’s obviously complete garbage.

How do I know it’s garbage? As I’ve pointed out before, Matthew Stafford kneeled for the national anthem and just won a Super Bowl with the Rams. Clearly, if you’re good enough to make plays, nobody gives a damn about your stance on the anthem.

The problem is Kaep isn’t good enough, but he still found a way to cash in off the field!

So, you definitely won’t see me shedding any tears for him!