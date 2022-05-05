Security Guard Opens Fire On Suspected Armed Would-Be Robbers In Wild Gun Battle Video

Police are still searching for two murder suspects allegedly involved in a California smoke shop shootout, with newly-released video capturing the intense gunfight.

The incident unfolded April 3 around 6:54 p.m., when 23-year-old Kahlel Malik Lundy, 21 year-old Keith Terrion Rachel and two other unidentified individuals allegedly tried to rob the “Smoke Shop” in Compton, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said in a Wednesday bulletin. The four men are seen on video entering the shop and walking up the counter. The last individual to enter the store whips out his gun and begins firing at the security guard, the video shows.

The security guard is seen quickly whipping out his handgun and firing back as a shootout ensues. (RELATED: REPORT: Manager Fatally Shoots Man Trying To Rob His Store In The Head)

The suspects immediately fled the scene, and the security guard was taken to the hospital after having been hit with bullets to the face and neck, according to police. He was later released, according to police.

Approximately 30 minutes later, an individual showed up to the Martin Luther King Hospital with gunshot wounds, and authorities believe the individual was one of the suspects who had been shot by the security guard. The unidentified individual later died from the wounds, according to Fox News.

Authorities said they apprehended a second suspect April 4. Police are still looking for Lundy and Rachel, who the police said are both wanted for murder.