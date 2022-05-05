REPORT: Dave Chappelle Breaks His Silence On Violent Attack In Leaked Audio

Comedian Dave Chappelle reportedly broke his silence on his Hollywood Bowl attack Tuesday.

Chappelle was tackled on stage Tuesday night at the Hollywood Bowl by a man with a fake gun that could ejected a knife blade. His alleged attacker was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on $30,000 bail, according to TMZ. (RELATED: WATCH: Fauci Vs. Dave Chappelle)

“I felt good my friends broke his arm. I felt good. How bad does a n***** have to be that Jon Stewart would stomp him!” Chappelle said, according to leaked audio obtained by TMZ. The recording was reportedly taken at the Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood shortly after the incident.

Chappelle went on to say that “killing that n***** would have been stupid,” but thanked his friends for managing to subdue his alleged attacker, according to TMZ. “Those are very powerful friends and I’m sharing [this night] with people I love very much,” Chappelle continued in the recording.

The alleged attacker sustained undisclosed injuries and had to be transported to the hospital, CBS News reported. Busta Rhymes, who co-hosted the after-party with Chappelle, was reportedly one of the people who got physical with the man, according to TMZ.