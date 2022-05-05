HBO Releases Fire ‘House Of The Dragon’ Trailer

HBO has dropped another look at “House of the Dragon.”

The highly-anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel will arrive on HBO and HBO Max in August, and millions of fans around the world are eager to dive into the backstory of the Targaryens. (RELATED: HBO Announces The Release Date For The Upcoming ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HBO (@hbo)

Well, HBO dropped a new trailer for fans Thursday morning, and it’s something I can promise that you’re not going to want to miss.

Fire it up below.

HBO also released several promo images, including the one below. Check it out and see what you think!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HBO Max (@hbomax)

Obviously, this is a huge update now that we have a full trailer and multiple new images. It’s been great to see, but we definitely want more!

Even though the end of “Game of Thrones” was very disappointing, there’s no question at all that it was one of the greatest series ever made.

That’s just a fact, and anyone who disagrees is either delusional or lying. Now, it’s time to dive into “House of the Dragon” on HBO.

I am beyond excited!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

Make sure to check it out starting August 21!