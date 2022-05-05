EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Call For Justice Department, FBI Criminal Investigation Into Leak Of Draft Supreme Court Opinion

Republican Tennesee Rep. John Rose sent a letter Thursday to the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) calling for a criminal investigation into the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion.

The Daily Caller first obtained the letter spearheaded by Rose and signed by 21 Republicans. In the letter, the group calls for Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Way to launch a criminal investigation for a violation of Title 18 section 2071 in United States Code into the potential leaking of a draft Supreme Court opinion written by Associate Justice Samuel Alito.

Politico released a draft opinion Monday saying the Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, sparking outrage amongst many on the left about the possible opinion. Meanwhile, Republicans have been extremely critical of the person who leaked the draft opinion to Politico, saying whoever is responsible needs to be held accountable.

“I have been an attorney for nearly 30 years and this leak of a draft document tied to one of the most consequential cases in the history of the Supreme Court of the United States is the most radical and unethical action I have ever seen in the legal arena,” Rose told the Daily Caller before sending the letter.

READ THE LETTER HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“Attorney General Garland and FBI Director Ray must immediately open a criminal investigation into whether the perpetrator of the leak violated the law. Anyone attempting to criminally undermine the division of power in our government should be held accountable,” Rose added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Blackburn Warns Dems Could Try To Pack Court With Ketanji Brown Jackson Before Breyer Retires To Try To Save Roe v. Wade)

Title 18 Section 2071 of the United States Code states:

a) Whoever willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, or destroys, or attempts to do so, or, with intent to do so takes and carries away any record, proceeding, map, book, paper, document, or other thing, filed or deposited with any clerk or officer of any court of the United States, or in any public office, or with any judicial or public officer of the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both. (RELATED: Liberals Melt Down Over Supreme Court Leak)

(b) Whoever, having the custody of any such record, proceeding, map, book, document, paper, or other thing, willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, falsifies, or destroys the same, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both; and shall forfeit his office and be disqualified from holding any office under the United States. As used in this subsection, the term “office” does not include the office held by any person as a retired officer of the Armed Forces of the United States.

Republican Tennesee Sen. Marsha Blackburn warned Wednesday that Democrats could use the leak to pack the court and add an additional seat, in an interview with the Daily Caller.