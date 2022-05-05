Jack Carr Reacts To ‘Yellowstone’ Having Great Success, Says There’s A Massive Market For Non-Woke Content

Jack Carr thinks there is a ton of money to be made in producing non-woke entertainment.

Carr’s incredibly popular book “The Terminal List” is coming out July 1 with Chris Pratt playing the lead role, and there’s no question at all that it’s going to be dark, gritty and not woke at all. Naturally, during our exclusive interview, I had to ask him his thoughts on non-woke shows like “1883” and “Yellowstone” dominating the rest of the garbage coming out of Hollywood.

“For those entrepreneurial amongst us, it should signal there’s an opportunity there. There’s an opportunity to make shows for people that live outside of Los Angeles and New York, and that’s a huge market,” Carr said when discussing the success of “Yellowstone,” “1883” and other non-woke series and movies.

He also made a great suggestion of how the movement can grow! Listen to him break it all down in the video below.

I agree 100% with Carr, and I hope more and more people start creating great content. Given the success of Taylor Sheridan’s productions and Carr’s books, it’s clear people just want great entertainment.

We don’t want woke nonsense. We just want entertainment that is fun and engaging.

