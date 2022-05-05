Psaki To Depart White House In May, Will Be Replaced By Karine Jean-Pierre

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is leaving her role on May 13 and will be replaced by deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Biden made the announcement Thursday afternoon, praising Psaki “for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room.” Psaki has not yet announced her plans upon leaving her role, but earlier reports suggest she will join MSNBC.

“Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people. Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration,” Biden said in a statement.

One of our first conversations was about how to build a drama free team that focused on doing the job and also supporting each other while playing a role every day in rebuilding trust in government. Grateful to have had her by my side. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) May 5, 2022

Jean-Pierre has served in various senior communication and political roles for Biden, including during his campaign and when he was vice president. She was also previously an NBC News political analyst.

Jean-Pierre has held multiple press briefings since Biden took office, filling in for the first time in May 2021.

“She [Jean-Pierre] will be the first black woman and the first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve as the White House Press Secretary. Representation matters and she will give a voice to many, but also make many dream big about what is truly possible,” Psaki said in a Twitter thread about the upcoming changes.

“I can’t wait to see her shine as she brings her own style, brilliance and grace to the podium,” Psaki added.