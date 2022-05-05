REPORT: Liberal DA Won’t File Felony Charges Against Chappelle Attacker

The left-leaning Los Angeles district attorney declined Thursday to file felony charges against the man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle on Tuesday.

Isaiah Lee, 23, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and was held on bail set at $30,000, according to the Los Angeles Times. District Attorney George Gascón declined to file fellony charges, according to the report.

The office reportedly referred the case to the city’s attorney office for misdemeanor filing consideration, with Gascón’s office saying while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence available does not fit the felony conduct charge.

The incident unfolded Tuesday night when Lee rushed the stage with a fake gun that could eject a knife blade and tackled Chappelle at his show at the Hollywood Bowl. Chappelle was not injured during the attack. (RELATED: Will Smith Slap ‘Opened The Floodgates’: Howie Mandel Fears For His Safety After The Attack On Dave Chappelle)

Someone just tried to attack Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/PZI3RMRdjD — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) May 4, 2022

Chappelle broke his silence Thursday, according to audio obtained by TMZ.

“I felt good my friends broke his arm. I felt good. How bad does a n***** have to be that Jon Stewart would stomp him?”

The audio was reportedly taken at the Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood following the incident.

Chappelle reportedly said that “killing that n***** would have been stupid,” but was grateful for his friends. “Those are very powerful friends and I’m sharing [this night] with people I love very much.”