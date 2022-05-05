Residents On Bougie Island Approve Topless Sunbathing

Nantucket residents voted Tuesday to approve topless sunbathing for women on all of the island’s beaches.

Residents voted 327-242 in favor of the “Gender Equality on Beaches” bylaw amendment proposed by sex educator Dorothy Stover, the Boston Globe reported. The amendment states, “in order to promote equality for all persons, any person shall be allowed to be topless on any public or private beach within the Town of Nantucket,” the outlet continued.

The measure still has to be approved by the Massachusetts state attorney general’s office before it becomes a law, according to the Boston Globe. (RELATED: It’s Another Day, So Obviously Chelsea Handler Is Topless In Public Again)

Stover said there is a significant difference between being topless and fully nude. “Being topless is not being nude,” she reportedly said at the meeting, “This bylaw would not make beaches nude beaches. This bylaw would allow tops to be optional for anyone that chooses to be topless.”

Camila Cabello’s Boob Full On Fell Out On Live TV, And Now People Are Sharing Her Nudes Like Crazy https://t.co/LFB1G9nfSp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 9, 2022

One father spoke out against the bylaw, saying, “I just feel as though this is opening a can of worms, for which we may not be able to control,” the Boston Globe noted.

“In Europe, it’s completely normal to be topless, you don’t even think about it,” Stover explained to the Nantucket Current in November. “Some men have bigger breasts than I do,” she said in an interview for the Cape Cod Times.