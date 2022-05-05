Sports

Memphis Grizzlies Star Is Suspended For Next Playoff Game After Hard Foul

NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Seth Roy Contributor
Font Size:

The NBA has suspended Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies after he committed a hard flagrant-two foul on Gary Payton II of the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.


You can watch the play that winded up fracturing the elbow of Payton II below.

Head coach of the Warriors Steve Kerr called the foul “dirty,” directly after it happened.

Game three of the Western Conference Semifinals between Memphis and Golden State on Saturday will be played without their key role players in Brooks and Payton II as this fiery series continues forward. (RELATED: NBA All Star To Have Back Surgery During Offseason)

Also during Game two of this Grizzlies vs. Warriors game, NBA Champion Draymond Green went to the locker room giving the Memphis Grizzlies crowd the middle finger after they jeered over his bloodied eye. He said flipping them off, “felt really good.”


To say that this one game-to-one tied-up series is chippy is putting things lightly.