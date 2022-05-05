Memphis Grizzlies Star Is Suspended For Next Playoff Game After Hard Foul

The NBA has suspended Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies after he committed a hard flagrant-two foul on Gary Payton II of the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

The NBA is suspending Memphis’ Dillon Brooks for Game 3 vs. Golden State on Saturday, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 5, 2022



You can watch the play that winded up fracturing the elbow of Payton II below.

After review, Dillon Brooks has been assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for this play on Gary Payton. His night is over.#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/2WQLOL5qJn — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 4, 2022

Head coach of the Warriors Steve Kerr called the foul “dirty,” directly after it happened.

Steve Kerr calls Dillon Brooks’ play dirty. pic.twitter.com/WU6zBDP6g2 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) May 4, 2022

Game three of the Western Conference Semifinals between Memphis and Golden State on Saturday will be played without their key role players in Brooks and Payton II as this fiery series continues forward. (RELATED: NBA All Star To Have Back Surgery During Offseason)

Also during Game two of this Grizzlies vs. Warriors game, NBA Champion Draymond Green went to the locker room giving the Memphis Grizzlies crowd the middle finger after they jeered over his bloodied eye. He said flipping them off, “felt really good.”

“It felt really good to flip [the Grizzlies’ fans] off…I’m assuming the cheers was because they know I’ll get fined, great…I make $25M per year I should be just fine.” 🗣 Draymond Green did NOT hold back after Grizzlies booed him post-injury pic.twitter.com/ylz7yGgUC0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 4, 2022



To say that this one game-to-one tied-up series is chippy is putting things lightly.