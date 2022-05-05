Editorial

Nick Saban Tells Hilarious Story About An Exchange With A Gas Station Employee In 2007

Nick Saban (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/LyndenBlake/status/1521285692046852096)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Some Alabama fans weren’t sold on Nick Saban being the head coach of the Crimson Tide.

In a video tweeted by Lynden Blake, the seven-time national champion was talking to a large crowd and told an incredible story about an exchange with a gas station employee after losing to Louisiana-Monroe in 2007. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The employee saw Saban’s LSU national title ring, and not realizing who he was speaking to, said Alabama would never win a championship with the legendary coach running the show. You can watch the hilarious story below. It will probably be the funniest thing you see all day!

Well, I think it’s safe to say the man at the gas station turned out to be very incorrect about Nick Saban and what kind of success he’d have in Tuscaloosa.

That guy didn’t think Alabama would win a single ring with Saban running the show! Not one, folks!

 

Of course, the exact opposite happened. The Crimson Tide have won six national titles with Saban running the squad, and they’re the most dominant program in the history of college football.

There are two kinds of people in the college football world. There are people who think Nick Saban is the greatest coach ever, and then there are people who are wrong.

That’s simply a fact, and I don’t say that as an SEC fanboy. I’m a Wisconsin man, but it’s simply true.