Nick Saban Tells Hilarious Story About An Exchange With A Gas Station Employee In 2007

Some Alabama fans weren’t sold on Nick Saban being the head coach of the Crimson Tide.

In a video tweeted by Lynden Blake, the seven-time national champion was talking to a large crowd and told an incredible story about an exchange with a gas station employee after losing to Louisiana-Monroe in 2007. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The employee saw Saban’s LSU national title ring, and not realizing who he was speaking to, said Alabama would never win a championship with the legendary coach running the show. You can watch the hilarious story below. It will probably be the funniest thing you see all day!

Nick Saban shares a funny story about when Alabama lost to Louisiana-Monroe in 2007, his first season in Tuscaloosa. pic.twitter.com/JM6MXd4Hst — Lynden Blake (@LyndenBlake) May 3, 2022

Well, I think it’s safe to say the man at the gas station turned out to be very incorrect about Nick Saban and what kind of success he’d have in Tuscaloosa.

That guy didn’t think Alabama would win a single ring with Saban running the show! Not one, folks!

Of course, the exact opposite happened. The Crimson Tide have won six national titles with Saban running the squad, and they’re the most dominant program in the history of college football.

Nick Saban is no longer the highest paid coach in college football, and that’s an absolute travesty. Saban has brought in BILLIONS to the university of Alabama. He’d still be underpaid if he earned $25 million annually. pic.twitter.com/igxWoRAE6r — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 5, 2022

There are two kinds of people in the college football world. There are people who think Nick Saban is the greatest coach ever, and then there are people who are wrong.

Former Nick Saban players have earned more than $1.7 billion in the NFL. Nobody recruits and develops talent better than Saban. Anyone who says he isn’t the greatest college coach of all time is an idiot. pic.twitter.com/HczFfzVQes — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 21, 2022

That’s simply a fact, and I don’t say that as an SEC fanboy. I’m a Wisconsin man, but it’s simply true.