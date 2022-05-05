REPORT: Alabama Is Falling Out Of The Race To Land Arch Manning, Texas Is The Favorite

It sounds like Arch Manning has narrowed his options down to two programs.

In On3’s prediction machine for Arch Manning’s college commitment, Texas is up to 44.4%, Georgia is second at 37.9% and Alabama is a very distant third at 15.4%.

It just goes to show how quickly things can change. It wasn’t that long ago that the Crimson Tide were the leader to land Arch Manning.

Now, Texas appears to be the clear cut favorite to land the phenom nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning.

As I’ve said multiple times, if Arch does go to Texas, he could forever be remembered as the man who saved the Longhorns. Texas has been a disappointing team for a very long time.

Arch could be the man responsible for turning the team around. From a legacy standpoint, it’s hard to pass up an opportunity like that.

Plus, I can promise you there will be nonstop NIL money flooding in!

It should be a ton of fun to see where Arch lands!