REPORT: There Might Not Be Any Movement On Baker Mayfield Until June

Baker Mayfield should get comfortable staying with the Browns for at least another month.

The Browns have desperately been trying to find a trade partner to take Mayfield off of the franchise’s books, but so far, nobody has seemed interested in landing the former first overall pick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During a Wednesday interview with Pat McAfee, Ian Rapoport said movement on Mayfield may not happen until June at the earliest.

You can listen to Rapoport break it all down below.

“I don’t get the sense that anything will happen with Baker Mayfield until June at the earliest” ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/8MPisZU33b — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 4, 2022

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. It’s incredibly embarrassing that Mayfield went from winning the Heisman and being the first overall pick just a few years ago to being unwanted.

Seriously, how can the Browns not give this man away for even a mid-round draft pick? He’s not that bad. At the worst, he’d be a very solid backup.

However, no teams have shown much interest. It looked like the Panthers might make a run at him, but talks eventually broke down. The Panthers officially killed any speculation the team would get Mayfield after drafting Matt Corral.

That was probably Mayfield’s best option and it’s now gone.

Where will Mayfield go? At this point, I think there’s a very good chance we see him stick around with the Browns. If no team is going to take him, Cleveland won’t just cut him. Plus, with Deshaun Watson possibly facing a suspension, having him on the bench might not be a bad idea.

No matter what, it should be fascinating to see how it all shakes out.