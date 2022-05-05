REPORT: Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Taken To The Hospital After Car Crash

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car crash Wednesday night.

The famous NFL owner was transported to a hospital after a car accident in Dallas, according to Matt Howerton and Rebecca Lopez. The good news is that Jones “injuries aren’t serious.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BREAKING: @dallascowboys Owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car accident this evening near Wolf and Harry Hines around 8:08 PM per sources with DFR and DPD. Sources tell @rlopezwfaa and myself Jones was transported to Parkland but injuries aren’t serious. (@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/irhiJosSlA — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) May 5, 2022

David Moore reported that Jones was eventually released from the hospital and was resting at home.

Sources say Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been released from the hospital & is home resting comfortably. Jones was checked into Parkland hospital tonight after a minor accident, but that was done at the insistence of police, per sources. “He is all good,” VP Stephen Jones said. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) May 5, 2022

Whenever you have to go to the hospital after a crash, it’s always a scary situation. Nobody likes to ever be involved in an accident, especially one that requires a trip to the hospital.

The good news here is that Jones is reportedly going to be just fine and is already home. I’m not sure that makes it any less of a scary situation, but that is good news.

Dallas Police sources say Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in an accident in Dallas and has been transported to hospital. I am told his injuries are not serious. DPD is investigating. @wfaa — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) May 5, 2022

Jones is one of the most famous men in all of sports, and he’s just an awesome dude. He has energy and passion that is almost impossible to match. You never want to see a guy like him struggle with anything. I have no doubt Jones will be back to running at 100% speed as soon as possible. You can’t keep guys like him down for long.