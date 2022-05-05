Editorial

REPORT: Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Taken To The Hospital After Car Crash

Nov 14, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car crash Wednesday night.

The famous NFL owner was transported to a hospital after a car accident in Dallas, according to Matt Howerton and Rebecca Lopez. The good news is that Jones “injuries aren’t serious.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

David Moore reported that Jones was eventually released from the hospital and was resting at home.

Whenever you have to go to the hospital after a crash, it’s always a scary situation. Nobody likes to ever be involved in an accident, especially one that requires a trip to the hospital.

The good news here is that Jones is reportedly going to be just fine and is already home. I’m not sure that makes it any less of a scary situation, but that is good news.

Jones is one of the most famous men in all of sports, and he’s just an awesome dude. He has energy and passion that is almost impossible to match. You never want to see a guy like him struggle with anything. I have no doubt Jones will be back to running at 100% speed as soon as possible. You can’t keep guys like him down for long.