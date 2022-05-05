REPORT: Phil Mickelson Lost $40 Million Gambling Over Just A Few Years

Phil Mickelson reportedly lost a shocking amount of money gambling.

There have long been whispers that Mickelson has gambled over the years, but the upcoming book “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar” from Alan Shipnuck shines a new light on the situation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Shipnuck wrote the following about the golf star’s alleged gambling losses, according to FirePitCollective.com:

The massive scale of Mickelson’s gambling losses has never before been made public, but, as noted in the book, during the Billy Walters insider trading investigation, government auditors conducted a forensic examination of Phil’s finances. According to a source with direct access to the documents, Mickelson had gambling losses totaling more than $40 million in the four-year period (2010–14) that was scrutinized. In those prime earning years, his income was estimated to be just north of $40 million a year.

Imagine losing $40 million over just a few years. That’s more money than most people could make in several lifetimes. Allegedly, the golf star managed to lose that much during my college years!

I can’t even imagine losing that kind of cash. It’s truly mind-boggling.

Don’t get me wrong. I like to gamble as well. I go to Vegas at least once a year, gamble on sports all the time and love to play some low-stakes blackjack.

Now, will I ever gamble enough to lose $40 million? No, because I don’t even have that much money to begin with. It’s kind of hard to lose money you don’t have to begin with!

