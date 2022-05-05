Here’s What We Know About Donald Trump’s Daughter’s Upcoming Wedding

Former President Donald Trump’s fourth child, Tiffany Trump, is getting married at Mar-a-Lago in November.

Tiffany was reportedly going to marry her fiancé, Michael Boulos, at a destination wedding in Greece this summer, but her nuptials will now take place at her father’s Florida estate on November 12, according to PageSix. The outlet reported that save-the-dates were sent to 500 guests to the event, which will be overseen by the former president and his ex-wife Marla Maples.

“There has been a lot of planning and a lot of staging. This is Tiffany’s big moment, and it will be lavish. It is going to be a huge and beautiful affair,” a source told the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Whipped Like No Other’: Trump Predicts Doom For Prince Harry’s Marriage To Meghan Markle)

Tiffany, who’s namesake is the Tiffany & Co. store near Trump Tower on Manhattan, “is obsessed with glamour and glitz as well as beauty and romance,” another source previously told People. The source noted that she wants to “make her wedding one of a kind.”

“Tiffany has been waiting to plan a very big wedding. Her fiancé is from a very wealthy family, she is from a very wealthy family, and they want all their friends from around the world to be there,” another source told PageSix in 2021, describing the upcoming wedding as a “dream wedding” and “huge international affair.”

Boulos was raised in Lagos, Nigeria, as his family owns multibillion dollars worth of company, PageSix noted. The couple first met while on vacation in Mykonos, Greece, in 2018, PageSix reported. Boulos proposed to Tiffany in 2021 at the White House, according to images posted to Instagram earlier this year.