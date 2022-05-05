Tom Brady Says The Tuck Rule Game ‘Might Have Been A Fumble’

Tom Brady made a shocking admission on social media Thursday.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner and former Patriots QB addressed the famous tuck rule game against the Raiders back in January 2002 in a video, and his comments might surprise fans. Brady wasn’t called for a fumble during the game because it was ruled that he was in the process of throwing, which protected his possession if the ball was hit out of his hands. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The exact wording of the NFL rule is as follows, according to The Sun:

When [an offensive] player is holding the ball to pass it forward, any intentional forward movement of his arm starts a forward pass, even if the player loses possession of the ball as he is attempting to tuck it back toward his body. Also, if the player has tucked the ball into his body and then loses possession, it is a fumble.

The Patriots beat the Raiders, won the Super Bowl, Brady never looked back and the rest is history.

Well, it turns out that Brady might himself think it wasn’t the correct call. In a Thursday Twitter video, Brady said the infamous play “might have been a fumble.”

You can watch the video below.

Everyone keep this on the down low please. pic.twitter.com/xPtrg1kXjr — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 5, 2022

Look, I have no idea whether or not it was a fumble, and the reality is that it doesn’t matter at this point. The ruling on the field was determined to be the right one under the rules, and Brady started stacking up Super Bowl rings.

What I do know is that Tom Brady is a masterful troll. In fact, I’d argue he’s the biggest troll in all of sports, and he knows exactly what he’s doing.

By claiming it might have been a fumble, he guarantees the media talks about this all day.

Props to Brady for, once again, finding a way to dominate the internet. The dude is just on a different level with his social media game.