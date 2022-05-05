Massive Brawl Breaks Out At A High School In Tucson In Crazy Viral Videos

An absolute melee unfolded Tuesday at a high school in Arizona.

A large group of people, including a parent, were involved in an all-out brawl at Tucson High, and it resulted in 40-year-old Willie Smith being arrested on a felony charge of disrupting an educational institute, according to KOLD News 13. An unnamed minor is also facing disorderly conduct-fighting for his alleged role in the altercation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In videos circulating social media, the group of people can be seen trying to beat the living hell out of each other. You can watch the chaos unfold below.

Tucson High was crazy today… 👀

Back to back fights, and a student’s father even got involved 😱 The campus was put into lockdown temporarily. Stay safe Tucson! ✅

pt.1 pic.twitter.com/AEWzAHUIpD — TMZ Tucson (@TmzTucson) May 3, 2022

I have truly never seen anything like this in my life before. I’ve seen some insane fights over the years, and I’d thought I’d seen everything possible.

Well, I guess I was wrong because this video was truly unlike anything I’d ever seen before.

Tucson High footage pt. 2 😱🙈 pic.twitter.com/A7LsIWuZ4S — TMZ Tucson (@TmzTucson) May 3, 2022

The situation allegedly started when the adult male came to pick up his sons from school after a disturbance and walked them through the lunch area, according to the same KOLD News 13 report.

From there, the situation descended into absolute anarchy. I’m not an expert, but something tells me it might not be that simple! This was on the verge of being a riot, and that doesn’t happen because you walked through the wrong area!

@whatsuptucson Video from inside Tucson High School shows a parent involved in an altercation with multiple students. pic.twitter.com/97WZ9kbpZ6 — Piercen Sturdavant (@Pasty_P_) May 3, 2022

Let us know your thoughts on the insane situation in the comments below!