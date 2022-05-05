Viral Video Shows Strike On Russian Armor In Ukraine

Another interesting video from the war in Ukraine has hit the internet.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, Russian armor was hit by Ukrainian artillery strikes, and as you’d expect, the explosions were substantial. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the attack unfold below!

Video reportedly showing Ukrainian artillery strikes on Russian armored vehicles. They looks like MT-LB or 2S1. https://t.co/gRz5ai4Mp0 pic.twitter.com/4Ilbzq4ea0 — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 4, 2022

Now, is this the craziest video we’ve seen from the war in Ukraine? Not even close. It’s definitely not among the best, but it is just the latest example that Ukraine isn’t making this easy for Russia.

The good people of Ukraine appear intent on fighting to the bitter end, and Putin has already suffered serious losses.

Again, this video of Russian armor getting hit is far from the craziest thing we’ve seen since the war started, but it is a nice reminder that Ukraine won’t give up.

Remember when everyone said the war would be over in a matter of days? Yeah, that never happened and the resolve and spirit of the Ukrainians is a huge reason why.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest war porn videos as we have them!