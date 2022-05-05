‘Violence Is Their Religion’: Tucker Carlson Calls Out The Left Threatening Violence Against Supreme Court

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson called out the Left for treating violence as their “religion” amid the ongoing threats against the Supreme Court justices.

Reports of a left-wing group calling themselves, “Ruth Sent Us,” targeting the six conservative Supreme Court justices circulated on Thursday as they gathered outside their homes. The protesters claimed the “extremist” Court will hurt racial minorities, the LGBTQ+ community and immigrants.

“You’re gonna have to hand Joe Biden and Merrick Garland a lot more power over your life, sorry, that’s the only solution. [Attorney General] Merrick Garland didn’t even mention the threats, the physical threats, to this country’s highest court because those threats come from the Left and therefore aren’t really threats,” he said. “See how that works? You’re about to see more of it.”

Carlson quoted the activist group saying “we must rise up to force accountability using a diversity of tactics.” The host said the tactics consist of “disrupting” religious services to change a Supreme Court decision, yet government officials do not view these as threats. (RELATED: ‘Weak Men And Unhappy Women’: Tucker Carlson Mocks Democrats Raging Over Likely Roe Overrule)

“A diversity of tactics, what are those? Well you can imagine. They already include disrupting Catholic Church services,” he said. “Not a big deal. In order to change a Supreme Court decision. That’s not an attack on democracy or anything, Merrick Garland is not concerned. Now if someone were to vehemently criticize Oprah, that would be different. We’d have to hold a press conference and call the National Guard. But conservative Supreme Court justices, yeah, they deserve what they get.”

Demonstrators vandalized the Archdiocese of Denver by writing the words “Abortion Saves Lives” with red spray paint. Pregnancy centers in Portland, Oregon were destructively vandalized and rioters in Los Angeles threw rocks at police officers in Los Angeles, causing one hospitalization.

“Merrick Garland isn’t worried about any of that,” the Daily Caller co-founder continued. “His fellow Democrats support that, they’re calling for it, they long have.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer warned Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh “will pay the price” if they push to overturn Roe v. Wade at a pro-abortion rally in March 2020.

“You will pay the price? Really? These are people with lifetime appointments so how exactly could they pay the price? We can’t vote against them. What can we do? We can hurt them. We can harass their families. We can make it impossible to live in this country through threats of violence. ‘You won’t know what hit you,’ said the thug from New York,” he said, referencing Schumer.

“Apparently they’re about to learn what’s going to hit them. Remember when liberals used to oppose violence? They did. Give peace a chance,” he continued, referencing a John Lennon song. “It’s hard to believe there was ever a time that was true, maybe they were just pretending. Anyways, they’re now for it. Violence is their religion. Here and abroad. You’re seeing it on display right in front of you whether you’ve noticed or not.”

Protests against the drafted majority opinion reportedly overturning Roe v. Wade has led security to construct an 8-foot tall barrier in front of the Court. Legal experts have warned the protests are “an intimidation campaign” that could potentially endanger the lives of the justices.