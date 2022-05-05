Woman Fights Back While Reportedly Attacked On Her Way To Work

A Georgia woman was reportedly attacked Friday while on her way to work, but was able to get the upper hand when she fought back.

The woman, who requested to remain anonymous, was walking in a driveway that stretched between two hotels and a Burger-Fi where she was reportedly attacked. The suspect was hiding near the area waiting to strike, WSB-TV reported. (RELATED: Man Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Woman With Hedge Trimmer, Fighting With Her Grandfather)

The victim hopes her experience serves as a reminder to always be aware of your surroundings at all times. https://t.co/4kqLAlcNQO — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) May 5, 2022

“It looked like he saw the victim coming from a distance, then took up position to hide from her in a dumpster area then wait for her to walk by before he committed the attack,” Alpharetta police detective Andrew Splawn said, according to WSB-TV.

Footage from two surveillance cameras in the driveway showed that the suspect reportedly hid behind some doors of a dumpster before stalking and attacking her, according to the outlet.

The woman attempted to subdue her attacker by using pepper spray but it would not work, so she resorted to kicking and screaming. She was eventually able to break free from the attacker’s grasp and the attacker fled the scene, the outlet reported.

“I have to support my kids, so that’s why fight, do whatever you can,” the victim said. “If he want to kill you, he will kill you,” according to WSB-TV.

A man who matched the description of the suspect recorded in the surveillance footage was arrested two days later and has been identified as 21-year-old Marsavix Frazier. Frazier has been charged with battery and attempted kidnapping, according to the outlet.

Frazier reportedly had no criminal history prior to the attack. He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.