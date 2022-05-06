Biden White House Refuses To Condemn ‘Disgusting’ Efforts To Intimidate SCOTUS Justices

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki refused to say if President Joe Biden condemned efforts to intimidate Supreme Court justices by posting their addresses online and protesting at their homes.

A left-wing group called “Ruth Sent Us” published the home addresses of the Court’s six conservative justices online, calling them “extremist,” and on Tuesday announced a May 11 protest outside their homes after a leaked draft opinion revealed the likely overturning of Roe v. Wade. Psaki refused to say whether Biden supported the group’s actions in a Thursday press conference.

“Look, I think the president’s view is that there’s a lot of passion, a lot of fear, a lot of sadness from many, many people across this country about what they saw in that leaked document” Psaki said when asked by Fox News’ Peter Doocy whether Biden supported these actions.

“We obviously want people’s privacy to be respected. We want people to protest peacefully if they want to — to protest,” Psaki said. “That is certainly what the President’s view would be.”

Doocy: “These activists posted a map with the home addresses of the Supreme Court justices. Is that the sort of thing this President wants?” Psaki: “I think the President’s view is that there is a lot of passion.” Disgusting that the White House is refusing to condemn this. pic.twitter.com/i5ErEBZ25X — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) May 5, 2022

Psaki said the protests occurring at justices’ homes that day were peaceful, not extreme, and added that people were protesting because they were afraid they were going to lose their rights. (RELATED: Democrats Try To Legalize Third Trimester Abortions In All 50 States)

Conservative legal commentators condemned Psaki’s refusal to condemn the intimidation attempt.

“Disgusting that the White House is refusing to condemn this,” said Judicial Crisis Network president Carrie Severino.

