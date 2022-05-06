Awesome Video Of A Woman Rapping Lil Baby At A Wedding Goes Viral

A woman has gone viral for putting on a show with her rapping skills.

In a TikTok video shared by a woman named Brooklyn Staggs, she absolutely ripped Lil Baby’s part of “Wants and Needs” with Drake while getting loose at a wedding. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When I say it was insanely impressive, I mean it was among the most impressive things I’ve seen on TikTok in an absurdly long time.

I saw this woman while watching “Flagrant 2,” and I immediately had to find the whole video. If you don’t find that impressive, I don’t know what to tell you.

I couldn’t rap like that if you put a gun to my head and my life depended on it. Now, could I sing John Denver with a gun to my head? No doubt.

Could I do what this woman did? No shot in hell. I’m man enough to admit it.

Soldiers Sing ‘Country Roads’ In Heartwarming Video As They Return From Deployment https://t.co/3Ooj1v46tR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 23, 2020

The best part about that video is there was zero hesitation of any kind. She had all the confidence in the world that she could let it rip and that’s exactly what she did.

At no point of Lil Baby’s verse did it look like she was going to get lost. What an absolutely awesome viral video. It’s moments like these we remember the internet can be great.

Let us know what you think of her singing in the comments below.