Chet Hanks Gives Brutally Honest Response To Question About ‘Social Justice Warriors’

Actor Tom Hanks’ son, Chet Hanks, gave a brutally honest response about what he thinks so-called “social justice warriors” should do during an interview with comedian Ziwe Fumudoh.

Appearing on her show “Ziwe,” Fumudoh asked Hanks whether there were any “marginalized communities you want to apologize to?”

“I don’t know, maybe the Patois community?” Fumudoh asked.

“I don’t feel like I’ve truly done anything offensive,” Hanks said. “So, I don’t”

“You don’t see it as cultural appropriation?” Fumudoh said. “You see it as like a celebration of culture?”

i asked chet hanks if he wanted to apologize to any marginalized communities pic.twitter.com/EEzD9VrtNs — ziwe (@ziwe) May 6, 2022

“Mhm,” Hanks said.

“And then it’s like, social justice warriors can, like, go kick rocks?” Fumudoh asked. (RELATED: Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Hanks Says ‘Fame’ Is ‘Toxic’ As He Reflects On His Childhood)

“Yeah, yeah,” Hanks responded.

“No comment. got it,” Fumudoh said.

“No, I mean, I 100% agree: social justice warriors can kick rocks,” he said.

It appears Fumudoh was referencing Hanks use of a Jamaican accent. Hanks came under fire in late 2020 for using the accent, which some social media users compared to “verbal blackface,” according to BuzzFeed.

One Twitter user said, “if Chet wants to talk patois then come through talk it. But that’s not what this is about. I speak a little Spanish, and want to become fluent but I’m not going to put on Spanish accent in front of people for jokes. Whether *I* mean it as a joke or not is not important.”

Still, Fumudoh said Hanks’ interview was memorable, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“I was so delighted,” she reportedly said. “He had been someone who I thought would be an iconic guest for years and I think that interview was an iconic interview.”