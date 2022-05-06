Disney Funds An Organization That Sexualizes Children Beginning In Kindergarten

Walt Disney Company has repeatedly donated to an organization that infiltrates public and private schools with LGBT ideology, according to Disney’s Pride Collection webpage.

Disney announced that it donated a portion of its 2022 “Pride Collection” funds to the organization GLSEN — pronounced “glisten” — among other global LGBT organizations. In 2020, Disney announced that it would donate $100,000 to GLSEN. Disney’s 2022 funds will reportedly create new LGBT-oriented programming.

In recognition of Pride Month 2020 and the Rainbow Disney Collection on @shopDisney, Disney is donating $100,000 to @GLSEN. Learn more about the colorful collection here: https://t.co/fAWYPVZHMo pic.twitter.com/TRNefLIYrS — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 15, 2020

Disney’s PRIDE page dubbed GLSEN a leader in “educational equity” and stated that the organizations have collaborated “for more than 20 years.”

GLSEN is the touchpoint between political activism and LGBT activism in K-12 public and private schools. The LGBT organization crafts school policy guides, curricula and teacher training for schools nationwide, according to an analysis from Parents Defending Education. (RELATED: GLSEN: An Instrumental Organization Responsible For Infiltrating Schools With LGBT Ideology)

Lesson plans developed by GLSEN are created for students as young as kindergarten. Programming encouraged young children to discuss their identity, gender and race.

GLSEN advocates for an array of left-wing issues including transgender issues, “gender-affirming” care for young people, the Equality Act, and rewriting Title IX to include gender identity. GLSEN’s Executive Director Melanie Willingham-Jaggers called schools a “breeding ground” for activism.

Despite Disney’s 20 years of fealty to GLSEN, Willingham-Jaggers condemned CEO Bob Chapek for remaining silent over Florida legislation that prohibits public school curricula from including topics of sex in grades kindergarten through third-grade.

“We have an expectation that those we partner with would not work against us, but the silence against this hateful bill from Disney CEO Bob Chapek until public pressure forced a reaction speaks volumes and we are angry and deeply disappointed,” Willingham-Jaggers said.

Amid public pressure from activists and media corporations, Disney’s CEO ultimately condemned Florida’s legislation. The condemnation sparked a battle between the corporation and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republican lawmakers. It resulted in Disney potentially losing its special governing privileges.

Top executives in Disney reportedly discussed efforts to include more LGBT content in the company’s children’s programming during meetings that discussed Florida’s legislation.

NEW: Disney has adopted a benefits program to assist employees and their minor children with “gender affirmation procedures.” This type of treatment typically includes puberty blockers, breast removal, and genital surgeries for “kids who are transitioning.” pic.twitter.com/a2zSSboe0S — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 7, 2022

Latoya Ravenau, an executive producer at Disney, reportedly boasted about inserting “queer” content into children’s shows. She added that corporate leadership is welcoming of her “not-at-all-secret gay agenda.”

Disney’s LGBT funding is not exclusive to the United States. The corporation donates to LGBT organizations worldwide, including in Germany, Mexico, Argentina, Ireland and more. Notably absent from the list of countries is China, where gay rights are non-existent.

Disney routinely receives backlash for domestically promoting an LGBT agenda, while maintaining a strong relationship with anti-LGBT China. The corporation also drew ire for filming “Mulan” in the Xinjiang province, where human rights atrocities and genocide take place.

The Walt Disney Company did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.