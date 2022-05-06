Former Florida Quarterback Emory Jones Transfers To Arizona State, Reportedly Receives Big NIL Package

Emory Jones is headed to the PAC-12.

The former starting quarterback of the Florida Gators announced late Thursday afternoon that he’s taking his talents to Tempe to play for the Arizona State Sun Devils. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jones immediately becomes the favorite to win the starting job.

Not only is Jones headed to ASU, but he reportedly landed a very nice NIL package to play for the Sun Devils. He’ll earn $75,000 and get a car to use, according to Chris Karpman.

Welcome to the NIL era of college football!

Jones is set to receive up to 75k in marketing opportunities in a deal with ASU’s new NIL collective, as well as the use of a vehicle from Jones Auto Centers, per source. This is the largest NIL deal an ASU player has received. There may be a bigger one on the near horizon… https://t.co/QcbJ2ve2ZK — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) May 5, 2022

Obviously, Jones was on his way out in Gainesville with the ascension of Anthony Richardson at quarterback, and he’s now in Tempe under Herm Edwards.

All things considered, this a huge recruiting win for the Sun Devils.

Jones, while far from a superstar, is a solid and steady quarterback, and had some success in the SEC. Now, he’ll be playing against much weaker competition in the PAC-12.

He shouldn’t have any problem at all when it comes to putting up numbers.

It’s a very good day to be a fan of the Sun Devils!