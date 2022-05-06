Psaki Won’t Say If Biden Supports Unrestricted Abortion Up To Moment Of Birth

White House press secretary Jen Psaki refused to say whether President Joe Biden supported abortion on demand up to the moment of birth in a Thursday press conference.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy pressed Psaki on whether Biden supported any limits on abortion. Psaki refused to answer the question and told Doocy repeatedly that Biden had already made his position clear in the past.

“The President has spoken — has talked about his position many times. He supports the right of a woman to make choices about her own body with her doctor,” Psaki said. “The President has stated his view many times.”

My statement on the reported Supreme Court decision draft. pic.twitter.com/Kt3bP0kzqU — President Biden (@POTUS) May 3, 2022

Doocy said Biden’s position on abortion had changed over time and asked Psaki twice to state Biden’s stance on abortion and then specifically whether Biden supported abortion up until the moment of birth.

“The President has spoken about this many times, Peter. And I would refer you to his own comments about abortion and a woman’s right to choose and make decisions about her body with her doctor, which is what any of those women would do,” Psaki said before calling on another reporter. (RELATED: Dem Outrage Over Likely Roe Overrule Fueled By Abortion Lobby Cash)

Democrats in the Senate will vote next week on legislation making elective abortions a statutory right throughout the first six months of pregnancy. It would also effectively bar states from outlawing the procedure, even if a health care worker finds that pregnancy could harm a mother’s mental or physical health. The bill has 47 Democratic cosponsors.

