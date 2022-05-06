Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Representatives Issue Bold Statements Amid The Courtroom Battle

Representatives for both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard issued formal statements Thursday amid the ongoing defamation trial.

Heard alleged in testimony that Depp sexually assaulted her with a glass bottle, and her emotional testimony of the alleged assault prompted Depp’s team to call it “the performance of her life,” People magazine reported Friday. Depp’s representative said in a statement that his legal team’s cross-examination “will certainly highlight the many fallacies Ms. Heard has now attempted to pass off as fact throughout her convoluted testimony,” according to the outlet.

Heard’s representative clapped back, alleging Depp had an “inability to distinguish fact from fiction — a malady which appears to have spread to his legal team,” according to People.

Johnny Depp’s attorneys call Amber Heard’s testimony the “performance of her life.” https://t.co/eJLHslcr8l — TMZ (@TMZ) May 5, 2022

As the two sides took aim at one another, the representatives for Depp and Heard continued to stand behind their respective clients. Depp’s representative attempted to diminish Heard’s credibility and cast doubt on her testimony.

“While Ms. Heard’s stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr. Depp’s recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made,” the spokesperson said, according to People. “His truth — the truth — is the same no matter the environment in which it has been presented.”

Heard’s representative also attempted to discredit Depp. “As evidenced by the statement just released, Mr. Depp’s defamation claim is falling apart so rapidly that his counsel are turning from prosecutor to persecutor,” the spokesperson argued to People.

(RELATED: Witness Alleges Johnny Depp Subjected Amber Heard To A ‘Cavity Search’) “They boast that Mr. Depp’s story has not changed. If so, since he lost the Domestic Violence Restraining Order and he resoundingly lost the libel case in the UK, perhaps he should consider a new strategy rather than the recycled approach of attacking the victim, and refusing to take responsibility for his own conduct,” the spokesperson for Heard reportedly added.

Heard’s team went on to allege Depp was attempting to “prevent compelling evidence and photos from being introduced” to the court and took aim at him for allegedly doodling in court rather than looking at Heard during the proceedings, People reported.

Depp’s representative expressed his team’s confidence in the case, stating, “The upcoming cross examination from Mr. Depp’s team will be most telling,” according to People.

The courtroom battle between Heard and Depp has included a number of shocking allegations, including Depp’s testimony of a bloody fight that led to the tip of his finger being cut off, and graphic depictions of sheets smeared in fecal matter at their residence. Both Depp and Heard have described violent encounters they claimed to have had with one another.