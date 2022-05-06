‘Our Country Is Falling Apart’: Laura Ingraham Snaps At Larry Kudlow For Defending Biden Advisor

Fox News host Laura Ingraham snapped at Fox Business host Larry Kudlow for speaking fondly of an economic advisor for President Joe Biden during Thursday’s “The Ingraham Angle.”

Kudlow, a former Reagan-era economic advisor, warned that record-high inflation will make it “impossible” to avoid an inflationary recession in the near future, pointing to rising wage costs and declining confidence from small businesses and consumers.

However, White House economic advisor Jared Bernstein touted the job market, GDP growth and household savings and incomes, concluding the economy is “coming from a position of strength” on CNN’s “New Day” Thursday.

“Larry, GDP shrank last month,” Ingraham said. “And inflation is destroying savings. People are getting poorer in the United States, what are these people talking about and does this in any way calm the markets?”

“I want to say, Jared Bernstein is an old friend of mine and personally, he’s really good. He’s a lovely man—” Kudlow began.

“I’m sure he saves kittens from trees, Larry,” Ingraham interjected. “But this is the country going down the tubes. I’ve got to say, I love you and you’re one of my favorite people. Everyone’s friends with everyone in Washington and New York, we all love each other, that’s great. Our country is falling apart and these people are lying about it. I don’t think we can mince words at this point. They’re lying to the American people.” (RELATED: ‘You Insulting Punk!’: Gutfeld And Geraldo Rivera Get Into Near Shouting Match Over Abortion)

“I’m sorry to jump on you but I’m fed up with this,” she continued.

Kudlow said he disagreed with Bernstein’s assessment given that incomes are in fact falling.

Bernstein attempted to spin inflation numbers during a February interview with CNN’s Kate Bolduan by ignoring her questions on the underlying trends of inflation.

Inflation hit over 40-year high levels with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) soaring 8.5% in March, the highest since December 1981. A recent CNN poll found that 77% of Americans believe current economic conditions are bad, particularly with gas prices exceeding $4 per gallon in March after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. The poll also found that over half of Americans believe Biden’s policies have worsened conditions.