The media ramped up reporting in 2022 that former President Donald Trump’s influence within the Republican party was fading because voters and candidates were tired of his talking points and need for power.

However, Trump-endorsed candidates continue to outperform expectations, showing that his endorsement is still needed for Republican candidates heading into the 2022 midterms. (RELATED: Was Ohio’s Primary A Sign Dems Are Heading For A Midterm Massacre?)